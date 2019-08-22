Payden & Rygel Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Starboard Value LP Maintains Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 108.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 191,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77M, up from 91,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 81,135 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 111,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 194,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,274 were accumulated by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arrow owns 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,214 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 205,566 shares. Bourgeon Ltd Liability holds 1,788 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. White Pine Inv has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 265,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.16% or 21,037 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 163,038 shares. 3,950 are owned by Shapiro Mngmt. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 230,587 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc stated it has 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martingale Asset LP has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory reported 1.33 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 1.04% or 111,487 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan up 4% as sale process advances – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Health inks deal with Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Magellan Health – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us invested in 24,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,606 shares. Dean Management has 17,200 shares. 13D Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 150,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 39,153 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd holds 87,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 23,428 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 19,106 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 33,700 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 125,068 shares. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 728,175 are held by Victory Cap Incorporated. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 8,255 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0% or 43 shares.