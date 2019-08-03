Payden & Rygel Has Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.73

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 85 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 49 decreased and sold their stakes in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 77.79 million shares, down from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Payden & Rygel decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 91.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 250,200 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Payden & Rygel holds 22,800 shares with $1.48M value, down from 273,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $82.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $798.30 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 554,019 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 3.53 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,054 shares.

