Payden & Rygel Has Increased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO); Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shares Declined While Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Decreased Stake by $552,534

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 187,233 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 666,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.47 million, up from 644,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 12.68M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).