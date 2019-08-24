Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $387,200; Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Stake in Universal Health Services Cl B (UHS)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (UHS) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $143.48. About 574,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52M, down from 119,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,089 were reported by Quantbot Lp. Ajo Lp invested in 0.01% or 19,631 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 58,661 shares. Ghp Investment invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 7,712 are held by M&T Retail Bank. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 105,859 shares. Axa reported 59,468 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.01% or 6,143 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,539 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 17,444 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 82 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Asset Mgmt One holds 49,942 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.