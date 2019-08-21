Payden & Rygel Decreased Its Boeing (BA) Holding; Shorts at FU SHOU YUAN INTL GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHA (FSHUF) Lowered By 79.44%

FU SHOU YUAN INTL GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) had a decrease of 79.44% in short interest. FSHUF’s SI was 537,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 79.44% from 2.61M shares previously. It closed at $0.894 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 51.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 35,100 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Payden & Rygel holds 33,000 shares with $12.59M value, down from 68,100 last quarter. Boeing now has $190.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $337.78. About 580,465 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Misconceptions: An Engineer’s View – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,405 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital stated it has 4,004 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 55,413 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.7% or 42,460 shares. Community Svcs Limited Company reported 21,477 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 103 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor owns 1.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,805 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 6,770 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 2,780 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.86% or 158,800 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial In has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.3% or 11,403 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 26.90% above currents $337.78 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Landesbank has “Sell” rating and $300 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target.

Payden & Rygel increased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 110,300 shares to 236,100 valued at $28.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T (NYSE:T) stake by 439,700 shares and now owns 455,500 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.