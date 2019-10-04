Payden & Rygel Trimmed Its Position in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by $354,760 as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Raised Mattel (MAT) Holding

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.86 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 1.36M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 731,643 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 1.12 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 50,928 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 174,749 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, Ariel Ltd Liability Co has 1.93% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 13.70 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 44,115 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 88,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ruffer Llp reported 40,000 shares stake.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 288,123 shares to 83,330 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 88,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,417 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel owns 57,500 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.04% or 740,162 shares in its portfolio. Partners Gru Ag accumulated 0.35% or 97,504 shares. Texas Yale holds 3.08% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru Co accumulated 53,800 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% or 16,659 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50.79M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 16,451 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 21,711 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 7,209 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Trust Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 36,648 shares. 17,126 were accumulated by Roosevelt Investment.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 5,265 shares to 12,330 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,600 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).