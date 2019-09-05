Payden & Rygel Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Profund Advisors Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake

Payden & Rygel decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 91.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 250,200 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Payden & Rygel holds 22,800 shares with $1.48M value, down from 273,000 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $80.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 5.90 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Profund Advisors Llc increased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc acquired 16,704 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 85,871 shares with $3.75 million value, up from 69,167 last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $18.18B valuation. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 6.41 million shares traded or 77.94% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

Payden & Rygel increased Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) stake by 2,674 shares to 7,065 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 79,300 shares and now owns 248,300 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $79.89’s average target is 26.27% above currents $63.27 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Sunday, March 17 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.20 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 6.96 million shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Burns J W & Inc New York accumulated 18,084 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.49% or 7,102 shares in its portfolio. Loeb Prtn has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Puzo Michael J reported 5,945 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,416 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 380,377 were reported by Provident Invest. Diversified Tru Company stated it has 24,165 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 54,524 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,596 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11.52 million shares. Cohen Capital Management owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,100 shares.

