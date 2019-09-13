Payden & Rygel Raised Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Position

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 19,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 661,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.80M, up from 641,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 3.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 84,439 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07M, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares to 334,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

