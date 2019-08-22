Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Holding in Philip Morris (PM) as Share Value Declined; Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake by $947,200

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 33,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.07. About 783,615 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 323,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62M, down from 369,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.08% stake. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt stated it has 670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,389 shares. 1,943 were accumulated by Orrstown Fincl Ser Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.2% stake. Aperio Group Lc owns 605,812 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 0.14% or 14,621 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Liability Company holds 5,330 shares. Moreover, Regions Fin has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sterling Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 14,767 shares. Ent Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.28% or 83,206 shares. Barnett & Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 19,374 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares to 416,900 shares, valued at $23.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Counsel has 25,020 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 2,466 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 26,438 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.47% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 30,825 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 52,023 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 28,720 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 145,873 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication owns 10,078 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Holderness Invests holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,727 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Korea Invest Corp owns 20,300 shares.