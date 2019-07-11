Payden & Rygel Cut Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Holding; Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shorts Up By 8.17%

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had an increase of 8.17% in short interest. NOG’s SI was 23.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.17% from 21.51M shares previously. With 4.19 million avg volume, 6 days are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s short sellers to cover NOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.935. About 1.32 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Chad Allen Accounting Chie; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Payden & Rygel decreased Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) stake by 34.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 136,000 shares as Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Payden & Rygel holds 260,100 shares with $13.83M value, down from 396,100 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Products now has $16.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 239,794 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1. $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by DOLUCA TUNC. The insider BERGMAN JAMES R sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297. $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by Wright Mary Ann.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opus Capital Lc has 0.07% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 5,225 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 165,793 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 1.71M shares. Hallmark Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 32,083 shares. Gideon Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 8,200 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Limited Liability. Century Cos has 10.22M shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 321,710 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 27,350 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs holds 371 shares. California-based Capital Interest has invested 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Creative Planning holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 10,416 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 5,435 shares. Massachusetts Fin Communications Ma holds 1.70M shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 20.57M shares.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.07M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel increased Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 31,100 shares to 540,700 valued at $27.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 110,300 shares and now owns 236,100 shares. At&T (NYSE:T) was raised too.