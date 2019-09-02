Payden & Rygel Has Upped Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $4.17 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Delta Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.44 Million

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 29,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 546,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.51M, down from 576,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,200 shares to 641,900 shares, valued at $37.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Ser invested in 0% or 134 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 0.7% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Mercantile Trust owns 32,371 shares. Old Natl National Bank In holds 0.04% or 14,688 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 5.55M shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt reported 62,720 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com reported 153,001 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,373 shares. 1.47 million were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 67,575 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 38 shares. 94,579 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.12% or 2.89M shares. Covington Inv Advisors Inc reported 113,667 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 217,589 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State has invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 26,070 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Moreover, First United Bancorp has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Invsts Ltd Llc reported 6.1% stake. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% stake. Omers Administration holds 1.48 million shares. The Texas-based Rench Wealth Incorporated has invested 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock holds 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 225,950 shares. Sg Americas owns 231,169 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37,354 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 59,461 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fincl Consulate owns 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,516 shares.

