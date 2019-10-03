Payden & Rygel Continues to Hold Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 68,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 282,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45M, up from 214,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.21M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 235,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 817,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 590,603 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 646,286 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $27.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbv Technologies S A by 2.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman Lp, New York-based fund reported 14,772 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 401 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 30,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.17% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 261,800 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation stated it has 302,512 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 0.56% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). The Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). State Street has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 1.74 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 266,912 shares. Tygh Cap Management accumulated 0.75% or 74,590 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.06% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Advisors Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 3,021 shares.

More notable recent Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – MMSI – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mallinckrodt leads healthcare gainers; Cesca Therapeutics among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Merit Medical Reports Earnings for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.49 million for 14.86 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H has 1.44% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Broderick Brian C holds 0.1% or 3,065 shares in its portfolio. Srb owns 5,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 5,117 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. E&G Advisors LP has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 56,515 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3,162 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Co Inc reported 2,170 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Co holds 3,483 shares. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.29% or 72,270 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Clearbridge Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ima Wealth has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66: Long-Term Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Will Continue Rewarding Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Declining Fortunes Of Phillips 66 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).