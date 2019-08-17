Payden & Rygel Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $13.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $474,653

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 10,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 141,025 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 151,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 397,575 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 1.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,495 shares. Nomura Holdings has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 78,077 were reported by South State. 121,343 are held by Maryland Cap Management. Main Street Research Llc stated it has 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 72,682 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Counsel has invested 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duff And Phelps Investment Management Com reported 15,180 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv stated it has 61,792 shares. Jlb Associates Inc stated it has 2.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). St Germain D J Inc reported 106,897 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 319,031 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation stated it has 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares to 644,900 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,447 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kering (PPRUY) by 38,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Heineken N V Adr (HEINY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 4,221 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 863 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Washington Savings Bank has 1,514 shares. Gradient Lc reported 1 shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Co owns 10,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP owns 0.04% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 10,332 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.25M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.1% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 28,233 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 54,783 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 223,269 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

