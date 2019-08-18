Payden & Rygel Has Raised At&T (T) Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 80,000 shares with $9.72 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 839,923 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Payden & Rygel increased At&T (T) stake by 2782.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 439,700 shares as At&T (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Payden & Rygel holds 455,500 shares with $14.28M value, up from 15,800 last quarter. At&T now has $255.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.95% above currents $34.97 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Payden & Rygel decreased Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 194,300 shares to 230,800 valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 250,200 shares and now owns 22,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Hemenway Ltd reported 24,437 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated stated it has 13,820 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd reported 21,063 shares. Altfest L J & stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Affinity Limited holds 393,556 shares. Icon Advisers Com accumulated 0.54% or 170,121 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 7.71M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Osborne Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,728 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 0.94% or 43,164 shares. 471,013 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Marco Mngmt Llc holds 53,905 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,700 shares. Wealthquest invested in 9,347 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 21.53 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 54,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 99,846 shares. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 87,324 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 111,120 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.51% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd reported 5,935 shares. Natixis reported 208,226 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hoplite Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 74,965 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Liability owns 1,734 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 17,620 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 9,340 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 0.68% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 70,302 shares. Northern Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Associated Banc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 9.21% above currents $117.1 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, June 21. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BTIG Research. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 80,000 shares to 580,000 valued at $61.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) stake by 359,999 shares and now owns 480,000 shares. Alphabet Inc (Call) was raised too.