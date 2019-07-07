Payden & Rygel Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $13.84 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 1541.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 89,335 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 95,130 shares with $4.75M value, up from 5,795 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $79.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Payden & Rygel increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 108.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 99,600 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Payden & Rygel holds 191,500 shares with $26.77 million value, up from 91,900 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $373.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, January 14 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 17.14 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc holds 315,996 shares. Advsrs Management Llc reported 1.06% stake. Penobscot Inv reported 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based R G Niederhoffer Mngmt has invested 2.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12.71M shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In reported 1.09% stake. The Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hugh Johnson Advsr holds 0.3% or 7,035 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 85,757 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has invested 1.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 1.17% or 59,724 shares in its portfolio. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co reported 22,676 shares.

Payden & Rygel decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 35,100 shares to 33,000 valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 11,660 shares. S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Management Llc holds 0.01% or 4,283 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 552,791 shares. Becker Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 4,759 are owned by Torch Wealth Limited Co. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.54 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5.53 million shares. M&T Savings Bank has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 392,246 shares. Charter Trust holds 0.04% or 6,730 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,029 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fincl Serv stated it has 1,722 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 4,164 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited reported 269,468 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 1.01 million shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) stake by 8,879 shares to 244,002 valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 641,400 shares and now owns 359,151 shares. Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was made by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.