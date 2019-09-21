Payden & Rygel Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Legacy Private Trust Cut Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $867,503 as Shares Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 167,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 177,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 269,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.60M, up from 261,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,380 shares to 10,287 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).