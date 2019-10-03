Payden & Rygel Lowered Its Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Position; Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Sentiment Is 0.93

Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 242 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 261 reduced and sold their positions in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings. The investment managers in our database reported: 85.95 million shares, down from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 224 Increased: 178 New Position: 64.

Payden & Rygel decreased Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 5,050 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Payden & Rygel holds 425,600 shares with $27.24M value, down from 430,650 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners now has $14.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 100,763 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Payden & Rygel increased Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) stake by 6,500 shares to 184,900 valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q2. It also upped American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 290,800 shares. Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 6.81% above currents $64.79 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Partners Limited Liability Company holds 236,291 shares or 10.91% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory accumulated 212,446 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 23,852 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Limited Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,126 shares. Finemark Comml Bank reported 4,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York invested in 7,310 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,995 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo bought $336,414 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 107,755 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) has declined 2.94% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 19.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.