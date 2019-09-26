Payden & Rygel Has Boosted Valero Energy (VLO) Position; INDOOR HARVEST (INQD) Shorts Increased By 537.78%

Payden & Rygel increased Valero Energy (VLO) stake by 59.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 96,700 shares as Valero Energy (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Payden & Rygel holds 260,000 shares with $22.26M value, up from 163,300 last quarter. Valero Energy now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 1.14 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – UNITS AT VALERO QUEBEC REFINERY WERE SHUT ON APRIL 10 AND COULD BE DOWN UNTIL EARLY JUNE – llR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA

INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD) had an increase of 537.78% in short interest. INQD’s SI was 57,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 537.78% from 9,000 shares previously. With 398,800 avg volume, 0 days are for INDOOR HARVEST CORP (OTCMKTS:INQD)’s short sellers to cover INQD’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.62% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0054. About 1.84M shares traded or 174.35% up from the average. Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96.60’s average target is 17.79% above currents $82.01 stock price. Valero Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. Raymond James maintained the shares of VLO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 2,343 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.56% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has 611,913 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.06% or 100,442 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc reported 3.09M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, a New York-based fund reported 63,174 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 32,592 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 14,029 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 74,967 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh accumulated 0.55% or 7,000 shares. Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 575 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 59,846 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 146,782 shares.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in the specializing equipment design, development, marketing, and direct-selling of commercial grade aeroponics fixtures and supporting systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $255,213. The firm sells its products under the Indoor Harvest brand for use in urban controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a vertical farm racking system with integrated LED lighting; and aeroponic fixtures.