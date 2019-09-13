Payden & Rygel Increases Stake in Paychex (PAYX); Harber Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $9.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 127,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 145,065 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.04 million, down from 272,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 247,896 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Paychex (PAYX) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 316,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 308,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Paychex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 428,527 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares to 289,212 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 74,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 135.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

