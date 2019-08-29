Payden & Rygel Has Upped Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holding by $300,902

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 4.54 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 236,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93M, up from 125,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 2.94M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 98,070 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 5.21 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Key Gp (Cayman) has 4.74% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 412,265 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 25,347 shares. 64,900 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt has 43,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 153,415 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0% or 4,171 shares. Moreover, Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,341 shares. Alphaone Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Company owns 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 14,902 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93,200 shares to 138,500 shares, valued at $14.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,287 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR).