Payden & Rygel Has Boosted Stake in Philip Morris (PM) by $5.10 Million; Encana (ECA) Holder Caymus Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding by $15.36 Million as Stock Declined

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 3.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 681,732 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 15.34M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 389,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56 million, up from 323,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00M shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 5,050 shares to 425,600 shares, valued at $27.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,300 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lbmc Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Synovus Finance owns 121,178 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 316,300 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,543 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,586 shares. 5.04M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cannell Peter B & Company stated it has 41,528 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% or 13,306 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Pa reported 19,915 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.41M shares.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.08 million for 7.42 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.