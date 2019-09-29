Payden & Rygel Increased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Holding By $4.77 Million; Donaldson Co Has 1.14 Sentiment

Payden & Rygel increased Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) stake by 19.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 43,400 shares as Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Payden & Rygel holds 266,296 shares with $29.50M value, up from 222,896 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co now has $108.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises R&D View on Increased Funding of Pipeline Opportunities, Forex Impact; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 121 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 106 reduced and sold their stakes in Donaldson Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 101.04 million shares, up from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Donaldson Co Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 86 Increased: 85 New Position: 36.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Shares for $24.44M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 15.09% above currents $112.37 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Pure Advsrs holds 2,738 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 87,432 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.24% or 2,683 shares. Moreover, Telos Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,181 shares. Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2,726 shares. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,280 shares. California-based Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Naples Global Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 15,591 shares. Plancorp Llc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. World Asset Management invested in 61,815 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 2,385 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 290,481 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co 2Q Loss $52.9M; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: FY18 Sales of Engine Products Expected to Increase 17%-19% Vs. Previous Forecast of 13%-17%; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Operating Margin 13.8%-14.2%; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Raises Dividend to 19c Vs. 18c; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YR OPER MARGIN 13.8%-14.2%; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M

Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. for 521,941 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 261,768 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 3.16% invested in the company for 750,513 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 3.08% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.00 million shares.