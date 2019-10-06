Payden & Rygel Upped Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $916,400; Cypress Funds Holding in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Lowered by $13.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 70.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 669,636 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 12,670 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $36.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 2.07M shares. Ipswich Inv holds 10,176 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability has 508,016 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Company Tn reported 13,463 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 3.29M shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp owns 18.28M shares. Smith Salley reported 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis R M owns 23,808 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 15.46M shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.62% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.71M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.3% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold XPO shares while 134 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.16 million shares or 4.63% less from 74.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 66,700 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 22,308 shares. 16,426 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) invested in 27,479 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,638 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 66,738 shares. 397,857 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.25% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). L & S Advisors reported 0.15% stake. Convergence Investment Prns Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,129 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 22,760 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt owns 2.05% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 37,630 shares. 43,582 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Cambridge Rech Advsrs accumulated 3,930 shares.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $31.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).