Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Philip Morris (PM) Stake by $3.99 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 323,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62 million, down from 369,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 1.51M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 2.22M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 31,100 shares to 540,700 shares, valued at $27.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt accumulated 9,058 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital holds 6,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schaller Invest has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,461 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Aviva Public Limited Company. Yhb Investment has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,877 shares. Bridges Mgmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 30,031 shares. Veritas (Uk) Limited accumulated 1,385 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Landscape Mngmt Lc reported 5,739 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,432 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Condor has invested 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Blair William Communication Il holds 0.12% or 227,491 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 12,401 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.65M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.