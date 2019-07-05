Payden & Rygel Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $3.58 Million; Creative Planning Holds Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 1759% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 8,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,295 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 613,803 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 132,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10 million, up from 885,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (Call) (NYSE:VEEV) by 9,300 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 8,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,125 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Adams Natural Fund Inc owns 0.32% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 33,600 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 25,200 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). South State holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 21,937 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Price Michael F invested in 0.69% or 100,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 952,099 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 48 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,233 shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.2% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Park National Corporation Oh owns 35,701 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 225,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.01% or 1,982 shares.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,860 shares to 644,900 shares, valued at $34.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).