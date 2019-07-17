Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $24.31 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.87 million, down from 469,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.23. About 2.59 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 128,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,330 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 141,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 292,700 shares to 672,700 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 67.99 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).