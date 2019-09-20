Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Position; Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake

Payden & Rygel decreased Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel sold 12,670 shares as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Payden & Rygel holds 1.28M shares with $36.86 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners now has $63.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 5.46 million shares traded or 50.05% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 22.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 1,794 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 6,326 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 8,120 last quarter. 3M Company now has $96.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 20.83% above currents $28.8 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Payden & Rygel increased Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stake by 7,400 shares to 220,300 valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stake by 75,700 shares and now owns 883,870 shares. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise to Expand and Extend Acadian Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,874 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 11,457 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 14,568 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd stated it has 35,255 shares. Leavell Inc has invested 0.46% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Homrich & Berg holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 97,495 shares. Welch Group Limited Liability holds 43,359 shares. Moreover, Cadence National Bank Na has 0.4% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Strategic Lc stated it has 53,983 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11.80 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 19,875 shares. Adams Asset Advisors reported 0.45% stake. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.62% above currents $167.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 1,600 shares to 68,323 valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped S&P Global Inc. stake by 71,670 shares and now owns 75,650 shares. Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can 3Mâ€™s Healthcare Segment Make Up For Weak Industrial Revenues In 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 8,247 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Delta Capital Management Ltd owns 15,787 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Advsrs Llc reported 3,670 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc owns 1,500 shares. 39,062 were reported by Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corp. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 2,880 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 221,337 shares. Beach Counsel Pa stated it has 14,387 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability invested in 1.69% or 63,097 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 1.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,006 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has invested 1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% or 19,352 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 250 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.