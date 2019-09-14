Payden & Rygel Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Valuation Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Increased Its Stake

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 17,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 268,002 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.10 million, up from 250,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 334,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.74M, down from 346,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 129,412 shares to 706,275 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 25,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,842 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,500 shares to 666,400 shares, valued at $36.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

