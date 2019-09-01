Payden & Rygel Lifted Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $4.86 Million; As The St Joe Company (JOE) Share Price Rose, Tudor Investment Et Al Has Lowered Stake

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in The St Joe Company (JOE) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 27,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% . The hedge fund held 12,679 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 39,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in The St Joe Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 100,327 shares traded. The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has risen 10.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JOE News: 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s largest shareholder is failing and must comply with new SEC rules that limit holdings of illiquid stocks. JOE represents 25%+ of Fairholme Funds. That needs to be cut to 15% by Dec 1. 2/8; 23/03/2018 – St Joe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FAIRHOLME REDUCED SRG, SHLD, JOE IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – $JOE’s Bay-Walton Sector Plan remains stalled because it makes little sense. Retirees have better alternatives, market absorption would be slow; 25/04/2018 – St Joe Co 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – The St. Joe Company and Key International Announce Plans for a Joint Venture; 24/04/2018 – Most of its land near the beach and close to Highway 30A has already been monetized. The acres remaining are remote, desolate, comprised of swamp and forest. $JOE not cheap on per-acre basis after you factor in size/illiquidity; 09/05/2018 – ST. JOE CO – CO, KEY INTERNATIONAL INC ANNOUNCED INTENT TO PURSUE FORMATION OF A JV TO DEVELOP A NEW RESORT HOTEL IN PANAMA CITY BEACH; 16/05/2018 – Minto Communities, Margaritaville Holdings and The St. Joe Company Announce Plans for the Next LATITUDE MARGARITAVILLE Location; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Position in St Joe

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 506,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06 million, up from 388,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.49M shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Slack Goes Public: What We Learned From Its Direct Listing Debut – Fortune” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: CBS-Viacom Deal Could Come Monday, CBS Shareholders Could See Slight Premium – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Veteran Kristine Johnson to Join MRI Interventions’ Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio (TWLO) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,575 shares to 16,403 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JOE shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 0.06% less from 55.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Associates owns 36,501 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) for 647 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Holt Advsr Llc Dba Holt Ptnrs Lp has 23,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 12,679 shares. Blackrock holds 2.95M shares. Prtn Ltd Company reported 26,101 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). Gradient Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE). 7,282 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 142,052 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 10,898 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, New York-based fund reported 9,174 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $132,358 activity. $24,633 worth of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) was bought by WALTERS Elizabeth J on Monday, May 6. The insider Bakun Marek bought 1,000 shares worth $17,440.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.