Payden & Rygel Lowered Digital Realty Reit (DLR) Position by $1.11 Million; As Humana (Put) (HUM) Stock Value Declined, West Family Investments Lowered Holding by $25.25 Million

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $265.36. About 336,367 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 03/04/2018 – Waterloo Record: Walmart, Humana said to be looking at closer ties; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Digital Realty Reit (DLR) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 220,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Digital Realty Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.59. About 99,816 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.61 million for 12.66 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual earnings per share reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares to 458,100 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings.

