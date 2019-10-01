Payden & Rygel Stake in Philip Morris (PM) Raised as Market Value Declined; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Price Declined, Weber Alan W Has Increased Its Stake by $480,000

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 389,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, up from 323,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.2. About 3.44M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 173.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 322,030 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 20,230 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 94,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Co reported 1,000 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.23% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 536,107 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Brant Point Investment Mgmt stated it has 115,000 shares. American Group Incorporated has invested 1.14% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.91% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 82,510 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 822,753 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 74,560 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 174,000 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc owns 2,621 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,826 shares. Accredited Inc holds 0.09% or 5,975 shares in its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 908,068 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 36,925 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hodges Cap Mgmt reported 3,425 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) reported 28,542 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Management holds 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 100,933 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 7,296 shares. Town Country Retail Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.39% or 38,241 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com reported 2.35M shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.38 million shares. M&R Cap Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.