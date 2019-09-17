Payden & Rygel Lifted Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Shares Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Holds Holding in Celanese Del (CE)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 394,194 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.49 million, up from 357,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 346,647 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 87,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $227.89. About 1.70M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

