Payden & Rygel Raised By $12.00 Million Its Firstenergy (FE) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Endologix, Inc. (ELGX)

Among 3 analysts covering Endologix Inc (NASDAQ:ELGX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Endologix Inc has $8 highest and $1.5 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is -25.86% below currents $6.07 stock price. Endologix Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

Payden & Rygel increased Firstenergy (FE) stake by 77.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Payden & Rygel acquired 292,700 shares as Firstenergy (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Payden & Rygel holds 672,700 shares with $27.99 million value, up from 380,000 last quarter. Firstenergy now has $23.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 872,569 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Generation Units File for Bankruptcy After Seeking Federal Bailout; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY – CONTINUES TO WORK TOWARD LEGISLATIVE SOLUTIONS TO KEEP PLANTS OPERATING, BUT WILL ALSO LOOK FOR POTENTIAL BUYERS AS ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE; 09/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold Endologix, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). Meeder Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endologix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix Announces Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Boston Scientific for the Chinese Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $106.91 million. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides endovascular sealing (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought $149,994. On Wednesday, April 3 Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) or 15,128 shares. Onopchenko John bought $199,999 worth of stock. 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 were bought by Zenty III Thomas F on Wednesday, April 3.

The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 85,129 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy has $46 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.40’s average target is 2.85% above currents $44.14 stock price. FirstEnergy had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of FE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of FE in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.