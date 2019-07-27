Paycom Software (PAYC) Valuation Rose While Congress Asset Management Company Has Lowered by $19.43 Million Its Stake; Career Education (CECO) Valuation Rose While Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 21,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 778,916 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 235,349 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 102,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.75 million, down from 746,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16,777 shares to 117,331 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 28,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,307 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 16.76 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.