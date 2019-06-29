Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Value Rose While Shaker Investments Cut by $991,494 Its Holding; As Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Position by $644,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 7.34M shares traded or 58.38% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 709,301 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 92.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.59M for 11.17 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

