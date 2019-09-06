Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose While Polen Capital Management Trimmed Holding; New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Amg Funds Has Cut Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $254.12. About 99,665 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 156,959 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 06/03/2018 – Gary Cohn Is Resigning From The White House, According To New York Times — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Advertising Revenue Fell 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,858 shares to 240,589 shares, valued at $419.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 651,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.54 million for 109.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.01M for 68.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

