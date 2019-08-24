Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose While Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Advisory Alpha Raised by $19.00 Million Its Holding

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 36,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.56M, up from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM) by 74 shares to 3,644 shares, valued at $286.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,269 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mgmt Llc has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 665 shares. 38,000 are held by Manor Road Prtn Lc. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 142,667 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 62,219 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 5.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgewood Mngmt stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 101 are held by Architects. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,061 shares. British Columbia Invest has invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone holds 0.76% or 2,571 shares. Callahan Limited Liability holds 3,113 shares.