Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Rose While Polen Capital Management Decreased Position by $590,814; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Cut Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research reported 1.10M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Merchants Corporation stated it has 63,352 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 36,859 are held by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. 4,467 are owned by Todd Asset Management Limited Com. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 284,695 shares. Piershale Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 2,159 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Management holds 18,057 shares. 80,071 are held by Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Intact holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 141,900 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,829 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chatham Gp invested in 18,612 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,252 shares to 474,749 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 69,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.67 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 9,079 shares valued at $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Shares for $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.60 million for 99.85 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 617,437 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 12,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).