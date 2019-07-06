Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake Held by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Capital Investment Services Of America Position in Fiserv (FISV) Trimmed by $390,896 as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 309,087 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.