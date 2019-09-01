Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose While Cim Trimmed Holding by $480,060; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Royal Gold (RGLD) Holding by $1.08 Million; Market Value Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 317,914 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 356,800 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 792,181 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Carroll Assoc Incorporated accumulated 2,405 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 45,448 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 11,542 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancshares reported 0.57% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 57,836 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 101,009 shares. Midas Corporation reported 0.21% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Moreover, Confluence Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 2,869 shares.

