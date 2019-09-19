Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Stake; Mcdonald Capital Investors Lifted Its Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holding by $404,092

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 92,004 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86M, down from 96,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 461,428 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 929,831 shares traded or 29.32% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 94.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53,587 shares to 274,537 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 138,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34 million and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42,385 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $91.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 13,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,853 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

