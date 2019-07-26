Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Position as Stock Rose; Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Raised Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 185,347 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Expects Decrease in Previously Reported Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 4Q; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 08/03/2018 – CALUMET – CO, UNIT CALLED FOR REDEMPTION OF ALL $400 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technological Capabilities of the Specialty Products Business; 14/05/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to File its Form 10-Q on May 15th and Will Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 16th; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $235.12. About 399,911 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 102,237 are owned by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Barnett has 0.76% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 376,100 shares. 387,785 are held by Citigroup. Credit Suisse Ag reported 10,316 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 92,818 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 75,752 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 260 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M invested 2.21% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). State Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,742 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 26,550 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) or 426,601 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 306,205 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 0% or 43,000 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,811 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

More notable recent Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gauging Calumet Specialty Products’ Gigantic Quarter And More – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Risky Is Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calumet Specialty Products’ Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2017. More interesting news about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2013 – NASDAQ” published on April 30, 2013 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in the Energy Sector 101 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2018.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares to 354,688 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.