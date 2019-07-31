Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Navellier & Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $114.94. About 1.36 million shares traded or 28.93% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,066 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.15% or $14.06 during the last trading session, reaching $242.68. About 1.45 million shares traded or 99.68% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bg Staffinginc. by 50,003 shares to 154,955 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A by 23,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

