Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $6.39 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $4.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 52,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 184,436 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, down from 237,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 2.38M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Slate of Independent Director Nominees for Qualcomm’s 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 28,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 42,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, down from 70,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.01. About 348,870 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VTIP) by 6,169 shares to 14,931 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vivendi Sa (VIVHY) by 174,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89 million for 92.25 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57M for 35.76 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

