Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $3.09 Million; Carderock Capital Management Holds Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 9,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 16,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 70,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 432,286 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust reported 4,218 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 920 shares. Bb&T Limited holds 308,167 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 7,870 shares. Perkins Coie Com accumulated 100 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2.13M are owned by Parametric Port Associate Limited Company. Ar Asset Management has 0.34% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,600 shares. Spinnaker has 4,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 4,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 350 shares. Centurylink Mngmt reported 14,384 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh reported 54,390 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.67% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares to 10,659 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).