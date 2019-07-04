Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Position; As Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Trimmed Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 178,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,692 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 186,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.86M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $235.74. About 419,088 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,651 shares to 74,918 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares to 322,091 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 2,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,180 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

