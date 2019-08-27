Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Eqis Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Its Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 105,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 111,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 5.77 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 354,169 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 294,980 shares to 588,565 shares, valued at $51.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Power Ltd has 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hollencrest Cap invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Global Mgmt accumulated 25,444 shares. 1.46 million are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc. Moller Fin Services accumulated 5,883 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Reik & Ltd has invested 2.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartford Investment reported 571,854 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca reported 13,431 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Goelzer Investment Inc invested in 1.79% or 233,239 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 403,841 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 25,669 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com invested in 35,400 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,279 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 291,062 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

