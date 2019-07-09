Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $310,716; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shares Declined While Alphamark Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $4.08 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 75,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 75,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 665,389 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $239.92. About 734,825 shares traded or 1.19% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 20,150 shares to 38,765 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.56 million for 13.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Regions Financial has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mackay Shields, New York-based fund reported 217,735 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Inc has invested 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oppenheimer Asset Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,312 shares. 1.07M were reported by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. 2,523 are held by Pnc Svcs Gru Inc Inc. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 18,132 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 0.13% or 337,979 shares. Seatown Holding Pte holds 1.03% or 162,465 shares. Bluefin Trading Lc reported 4,405 shares stake. Skytop Cap Management Lc has invested 3.77% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Td Asset Management Inc reported 787,132 shares.

