Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Capital Impact Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Holding by $300,656 as Stock Value Declined

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, down from 13,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 1.32M shares traded or 106.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23 million and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,473 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89M for 93.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.