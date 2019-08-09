Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Declined, Northcoast Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,220 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.02 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63 million, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $242.03. About 249,225 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) by 61,124 shares to 136,602 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock.